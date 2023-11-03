Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.95. Newmark Group shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 142,402 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Newmark Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. Newmark Group’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

