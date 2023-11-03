Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.93.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,248. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

