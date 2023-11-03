Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Head to Head Analysis

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and Viant Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $212.76 million 3.28 -$137.92 million ($0.36) -5.08 Viant Technology $197.17 million 1.68 -$11.91 million ($0.61) -8.72

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Viant Technology 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nextdoor and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of $3.42, indicating a potential upside of 86.89%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $6.64, indicating a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -64.17% -22.74% -19.66% Viant Technology -4.38% -3.35% -2.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Viant Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile that provides customer data insights and optimized bid decisions for target audiences, accurate reach, and frequency management across omnichannel supply; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.