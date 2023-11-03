NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $149.59

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $149.59 and last traded at $150.48, with a volume of 149118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average of $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NICE by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NICE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

