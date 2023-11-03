Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $191.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.