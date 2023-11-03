Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE NOG opened at $38.68 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,715 shares of company stock worth $6,530,739. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 912,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 554,950 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

