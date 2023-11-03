Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. State of Wyoming raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $475.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.87. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

