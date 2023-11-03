NOV Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NOV stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

