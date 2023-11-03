Novavax (NVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter. Novavax has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novavax stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $674.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 76.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

