NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $177.59 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $142.76 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.33.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

