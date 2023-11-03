Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys Shares of 6,010 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a PE ratio of -94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.