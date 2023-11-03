Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

