Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $294,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $191.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

