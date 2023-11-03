Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases Shares of 10,000 FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 38.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 46.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FREY opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

