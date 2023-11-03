Office Properties Income Trust Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPI. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.27. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -185.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

