OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s previous close.

OKYO Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OKYO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. OKYO Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Insider Transactions at OKYO Pharma

In related news, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,005. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

