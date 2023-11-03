Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.89

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 71459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of research firms have commented on OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $650.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.39.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 943,714 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,379.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,700. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $907,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

