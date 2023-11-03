Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Omnicell Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

