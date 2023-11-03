On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in ON were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ON by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ON by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ON by 1,590.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.23.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONON. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Williams Trading raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.02.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

