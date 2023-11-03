ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $132.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

