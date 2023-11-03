Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.48.

FTNT opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,836. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

