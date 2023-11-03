Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Organovo stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 97.16% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

