OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Simon Walker Buys 25,000 Shares

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walker bought 25,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($95,826.24).

OSB Group Stock Performance

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 343 ($4.17) on Friday. OSB Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 576.50 ($7.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.16.

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,614.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSB Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 777 ($9.45).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSB

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.