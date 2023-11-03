Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.29% of Owens Corning worth $33,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $118.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

