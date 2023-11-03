Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 978.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,759 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $155.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $117.95 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.57.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

