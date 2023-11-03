Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $163,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

PANW opened at $250.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 198.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.11 and a 200-day moving average of $228.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

