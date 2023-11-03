Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC cut their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

