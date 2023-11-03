Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.