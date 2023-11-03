Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 265 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 168,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 29.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

ELV stock opened at $451.51 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $544.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

