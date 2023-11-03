Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 557 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after purchasing an additional 81,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,576,000 after buying an additional 232,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $190.50 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.