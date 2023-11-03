Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $87.93 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.