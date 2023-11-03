Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

