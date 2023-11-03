Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

