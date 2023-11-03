Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $326.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.98 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,989 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

