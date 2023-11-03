Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

NYSE:TGT opened at $111.07 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

