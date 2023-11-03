Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,257,000 after buying an additional 671,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

