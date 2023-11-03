Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $182.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of -445.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

