Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,238,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

MGC opened at $153.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $128.20 and a 12-month high of $162.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

