Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

