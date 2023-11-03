Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $102.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

