Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 65.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 40,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,406,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,267,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $244.48 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $255.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.25 and its 200 day moving average is $229.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,533 shares of company stock valued at $17,668,965. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

