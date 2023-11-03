Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,688,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $399,252,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

