Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $266.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.27. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.16.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

