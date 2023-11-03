Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $166.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

