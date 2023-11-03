Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $404.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $278.76 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

