Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $22.60-23.40 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $404.58 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $278.76 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.03.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $519,286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,948.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,557,000 after acquiring an additional 152,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Read Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.