Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.47 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

