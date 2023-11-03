PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

