PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.62% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

PayPal Trading Up 6.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

