Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($12.53) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.48) to GBX 1,210 ($14.72) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.95) to GBX 930 ($11.32) in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Pearson stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pearson has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

